GCC: November 10th, 2021

Photo courtesy of Julian Montes/flickr

The Power of Adult Beverages

We can’t wait to share our favorite Trop Rock adult beverage songs. This should be your go-to playlist. Listen in and drop us a note if you hear anything you want to be added to our playlists, jphillips@kbec.om.

Track Listing

  1. Taquila Talking – Brittany Kingery
  2. Drunk Tourist – Brent Burns
  3. Pour Me a Vacation – Pete Harris
  4. Six-Pack Summer – Phil Vassar
  5. Pretty Good At Drinkin’ Beer – Billy Currington
  6. Margaritaville – Jimmy Buffett
  7. Rum Punch – Thom Shepherd
  8. Last Call – Rudy Cox
  9. Skeletons On The Beach – Sunny Jim
  10. Too Drunk Too Fish – Ray Stevens
  11. It All Starts to Rum Together – Aaron Scherz
  12. Boat Drinks – Jimmy Parish
  13. If Tequila Won’t Do it – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul
  14. Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen

Video Preview

