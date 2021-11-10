GCC: November 10th, 2021

The Power of Adult Beverages
We can’t wait to share our favorite Trop Rock adult beverage songs. This should be your go-to playlist. Listen in and drop us a note if you hear anything you want to be added to our playlists, jphillips@kbec.om.
Track Listing
- Taquila Talking – Brittany Kingery
- Drunk Tourist – Brent Burns
- Pour Me a Vacation – Pete Harris
- Six-Pack Summer – Phil Vassar
- Pretty Good At Drinkin’ Beer – Billy Currington
- Margaritaville – Jimmy Buffett
- Rum Punch – Thom Shepherd
- Last Call – Rudy Cox
- Skeletons On The Beach – Sunny Jim
- Too Drunk Too Fish – Ray Stevens
- It All Starts to Rum Together – Aaron Scherz
- Boat Drinks – Jimmy Parish
- If Tequila Won’t Do it – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul
- Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen
Video Preview