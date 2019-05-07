GCC: May 8th, 2019

Welcome to another Wednesday night party better known as the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. Ever buy a new pair of flip flops and free the toes from the shoes? Well, we did the magic act this week. Only one problem. Freeing the toes to walk on the asphalt and concrete just doesn’t cut it. So we are dreaming about Sand between our toes and feeling the ocean waves rolling over our feet. Wearing proud, wearing with a Stetson but don’t ever give up wearing your flip flops! Enjoy the music and drop us a line if you have any suggestions jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Conch and Circumstance – Thom Shepherd Saltwater Cowboy – Delbert McClinton Toes – Zac Brown Band Flip Flops – Joe Downing Makes Me Want a Beach – Paul Overstreet Southern Cross – Eric Stone Here on Galveston Bay – Last Call – Rudy Cox Beer Can Island – Matt Bilor Our Kast Day On the Beach – Martin Arthur Nickel I’m A Trop Rock Junkie – Trop Rock Junkies Sandy Key – Sunny Jim

Video Previews