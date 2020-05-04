GCC: May 6th, 2020

Gulf Coast Cowboy This Week is Comedian Tim Moffett

This week on Gulf Coast Cowboy, we have Tim! Tim Moffett is a Florida dairy farmer and an even better comedian! If you can grow it, pick it, pluck or pull it, there’s a joke in there somewhere! Tim is the funniest farmer you’ll ever see.

Tim the Dairy Farmer is definitely not a motivational speaker. Tim is a Florida dairy farmer and comedian. His experiences on and off the farm help him bring out the humor of everyday rural life. His television credits include CMT, Last Comic Standing, FOX and a live stream from a Family Reunion. Tim can be heard regularly on SiriusXM radio. No matter what your background, Tim will have you doubled over from laughter with his laughs-per-minute style.

Most recently Tim signed with famed comedian Larry the Cable Guy to produce Tim’s new album ‘Farm Raised’. His website is http://www.agcomedian.com/

Track Preview:

Hill Country Here I Come – Tommy Alverson Beachballs – Ty Thurman Momma Dropped the F-Bomb – Brent Burns Sand Therapy – Barefoot Reggite Starrett Walk On the Gulf – Bill Mitchell Beerable Hours – Bob Karwin Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’Arcs Southern Friends – Chris Bellamy The Gulf Of Mexico – Clint Black Shoveling Sunshine – Coconut Radio

Video Preview:

