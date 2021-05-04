 GCC: May 5th, 2021 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: May 5th, 2021

GCC: May 5th, 2021

https://flic.kr/p/2bds7KB

Let’s work on figuring out how to create more “laid back” time and a whole lot less working time. Figuring out a way to eliminate worry, chasing the almighty dollar, and forgetting all the political babble should be the goal of every playlist created for the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. Wednesday nights are no exception. Join us for an hour of being totally mindless.  If you like what you hear and find yourself enjoying the music, tell a friend, let us know what you like, and let’s make the music part of our cleansing of the mind!

Track Preview

  1. A Sailors Song – David Philips
  2. Richest Man in the World – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul
  3. I’ve got a Margarita with My Name on It – Jonas Lorence
  4. Backroad of Texas – The Bois d Arcs – The Bois D Arcs
  5. Guitars and Tiki Bars – Kenny Chesney
  6. A Little Less Beer on the Island – The Detentions
  7. Dancing on the Island – Gary James Moeller
  8. JACKSONVILLE – DAVE SIGNS
  9. Island Song – Zac Brown Band
  10. Back Where I come from (Live) – Mac McAnally
  11. Our Beach Town – Don Middlebrokked
  12. Meeting of the Minds – Coley McCabe
  13. I Wanna Be Like Jimmy Buffett – TJ Walsh

Video Preview

Check Also

GCC: March 17th, 2020

Nothing fancy this week just a whole lot of songs that bring a smile to …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved