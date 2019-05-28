GCC: May 29th, 2019

The masterminds of KBEC threw out the suggestion to find “Paradise” in our Gulf Coast Cowboy music. Well, we took them to heart and found a whole bunch of songs on that topic. We going to take you to Paradise for the one hour a week you give us out of your busy schedule. Tune in and let us take you away…..

Track Listing

Come Down to Paradise – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef Paradise – Howard Livingston & Miller Marker 24 Another Day In Paradise – Hugo Duarte Paradise – Dani Hoy Beach Separation Anxiety – Alan Reed The Other Side of the Island – The Bamboozlers Island Paradise – Mark Merritt & Sievert Ahrend Another Day in Paradise – Southern Drawl Band Beach Bitt Therapy – Steve Bowles Back to Belize – Swim Skinny Chasing the Sun – Tim Charron Surfers Paradis – Adrian Baker

Video Previews