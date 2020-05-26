GCC: May 27th, 2020

A Covid-19 Kick Back Hour
It’s time to kick back, forget about Covid-19 for a while and let’s go celebrate with some great music. What do you say to joining us for an hour dedicated to having a good time and celebrating the OCEAN, the WAVES and forgetting about life for a while. Join the show at 7PM CDT and drop us a line if you have any requests at jphillips@kbec.com, please include where you live so we can include that in the shout out to you.
Track Preview
- Margarita Monday – Wayne Sinclair
- Down In Belize – Jerry Jeff Walker
- Waves (feat. Doyle Grisham) – Aaron Scherz
- Last Boat to Cuba – Roger Bartlett & John Frinzi
- The keys Disease – Captn Jac
- My Heart’s in Cayo Hueso – Flip Flip Dave
- Guitar Island – Don Middlebrook
- My Jukebox at the Beach – Brent Burns
- Highly Recreational Man – Jerry Powell
- Stars on the Water – George Strait
- Sip It Slow – Jeff Dayton
- Tropical Depression – j. michael laferty
Video Preview
Hey all, This is one of my new songs "Margarita Monday". I am performing this with my buddy David Burks in our duo "Lei'd Back". This was 9-1-19 at Linger Lodge.
Posted by Wayne Sinclair – Singer Songwriter on Monday, September 2, 2019