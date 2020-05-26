 GCC: May 27th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: May 27th, 2020

GCC: May 27th, 2020

A Covid-19 Kick Back Hour

Waves courtesy James flickr

It’s time to kick back, forget about Covid-19 for a while and let’s go celebrate with some great music. What do you say to joining us for an hour dedicated to having a good time and celebrating the OCEAN, the WAVES and forgetting about life for a while. Join the show at 7PM CDT and drop us a line if you have any requests at jphillips@kbec.com, please include where you live so we can include that in the shout out to you.

Track Preview

  1. Margarita Monday – Wayne Sinclair
  2. Down In Belize – Jerry Jeff Walker
  3. Waves (feat. Doyle Grisham) – Aaron Scherz
  4. Last Boat to Cuba – Roger Bartlett & John Frinzi
  5. The keys Disease – Captn Jac
  6. My Heart’s in Cayo Hueso – Flip Flip Dave
  7. Guitar Island – Don Middlebrook
  8. My Jukebox at the Beach – Brent Burns
  9. Highly Recreational Man – Jerry Powell
  10. Stars on the Water – George Strait
  11. Sip It Slow – Jeff Dayton
  12. Tropical Depression – j. michael laferty

Video Preview

Margarita Monday

Hey all, This is one of my new songs "Margarita Monday". I am performing this with my buddy David Burks in our duo "Lei'd Back". This was 9-1-19 at Linger Lodge.

Posted by Wayne Sinclair – Singer Songwriter on Monday, September 2, 2019

 

Check Also

Corona Beach

GCC: April 29th, 2020

Let’s think positive and party on the Beach (or wherever) The COVID-19 shelter in Place …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved