GCC: May 27th, 2020

A Covid-19 Kick Back Hour

It’s time to kick back, forget about Covid-19 for a while and let’s go celebrate with some great music. What do you say to joining us for an hour dedicated to having a good time and celebrating the OCEAN, the WAVES and forgetting about life for a while. Join the show at 7PM CDT and drop us a line if you have any requests at jphillips@kbec.com, please include where you live so we can include that in the shout out to you.

Track Preview

Margarita Monday – Wayne Sinclair Down In Belize – Jerry Jeff Walker Waves (feat. Doyle Grisham) – Aaron Scherz Last Boat to Cuba – Roger Bartlett & John Frinzi The keys Disease – Captn Jac My Heart’s in Cayo Hueso – Flip Flip Dave Guitar Island – Don Middlebrook My Jukebox at the Beach – Brent Burns Highly Recreational Man – Jerry Powell Stars on the Water – George Strait Sip It Slow – Jeff Dayton Tropical Depression – j. michael laferty

Video Preview