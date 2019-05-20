GCC: May 22nd, 2019

With Memorial Day right around the corner, it’s time to think about the lake, ocean, or other bodies of water that need to be traversed. We want to be on a boat headed to nowhere. Come join the Gulf Coast Cowboy show on Wednesday night as we navigate the waters. We will guarantee it will be worth your while.
Track Listing
- If I Had a Boat – Pat Green
- Somethin’ ‘Bout a Boat – Jimmy Buffett
- Beer Drinkers and Sail Raisers – Hanna’s Reef
- One For The Boat – Bob Durand
- Boats To Build – Guy Clark
- Boat In Belize – Kelly McGuire
- Boats – Kenny McChesney
- Another Year Older, Another Budweiser – Latitude
- The Sea In Captain – Leo Dean
- Pontoon – Little Big Town
- Boats, Beaches, Bikinis, and Beer – Mark Merritt & Sievert Ahrend
- Buy a Boat and Sail Away – Percy Abell
- Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown Band
- Let Me Take You Away
Video Previews