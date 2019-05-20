GCC: May 22nd, 2019

With Memorial Day right around the corner, it’s time to think about the lake, ocean, or other bodies of water that need to be traversed. We want to be on a boat headed to nowhere. Come join the Gulf Coast Cowboy show on Wednesday night as we navigate the waters. We will guarantee it will be worth your while.

Track Listing

If I Had a Boat – Pat Green Somethin’ ‘Bout a Boat – Jimmy Buffett Beer Drinkers and Sail Raisers – Hanna’s Reef One For The Boat – Bob Durand Boats To Build – Guy Clark Boat In Belize – Kelly McGuire Boats – Kenny McChesney Another Year Older, Another Budweiser – Latitude The Sea In Captain – Leo Dean Pontoon – Little Big Town Boats, Beaches, Bikinis, and Beer – Mark Merritt & Sievert Ahrend Buy a Boat and Sail Away – Percy Abell Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown Band Let Me Take You Away

Video Previews