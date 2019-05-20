 GCC: May 22nd, 2019 - KBEC 1390
Photo courtesy of Mike Willis/Flickr

With Memorial Day right around the corner, it’s time to think about the lake, ocean, or other bodies of water that need to be traversed. We want to be on a boat headed to nowhere. Come join the Gulf Coast Cowboy show on Wednesday night as we navigate the waters. We will guarantee it will be worth your while.

Track Listing

  1. If I Had a Boat – Pat Green
  2. Somethin’ ‘Bout a Boat – Jimmy Buffett
  3. Beer Drinkers and Sail Raisers – Hanna’s Reef
  4. One For The Boat – Bob Durand
  5. Boats To Build – Guy Clark
  6. Boat In Belize – Kelly McGuire
  7. Boats – Kenny McChesney
  8. Another Year Older, Another Budweiser – Latitude
  9. The Sea In Captain – Leo Dean
  10. Pontoon – Little Big Town
  11. Boats, Beaches, Bikinis, and Beer – Mark Merritt & Sievert Ahrend
  12. Buy a Boat and Sail Away – Percy Abell
  13. Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown Band
  14. Let Me Take You Away

