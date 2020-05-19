GCC: May 20th, 2020

Just Havin’ Fun

Come Join the fun Wednesday night as we simply play the songs that put a smile on our face and make us want to forget about work, the bank account, the problems and life in general. Nothing fancy about this play list except by the end of it we guarantee you won’t have a worry in the world.

Track Listing

Salt In My Veins – Jake and The Half Conched Band Hang With Jimmy Buffett – Allen Toussaint Chasing the Sun – Tim Charron Corpus Christi Callin’ – Todd Fritsch Fruticakes – Jimmy Buffett Suntan Lotion #9 – Jim Morris Beach People, Beach Music – Jerry Diaz and Hanna’s Reef Milligan Mulligan – Jeff and the Camaros In The Sand – Jack Mosley My Kind of Day On Padre – Gary P. Nunn Coconut Tree (with Willie Nelson) – Kenny Chesney Girl With a Fishing Rod – Kelly Parkes

Video Preview