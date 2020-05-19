 GCC: May 20th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
Come Join the fun Wednesday night as we simply play the songs that put a smile on our face and make us want to forget about work, the bank account, the problems and life in general. Nothing fancy about this play list except by the end of it we guarantee you won’t have a worry in the world.

  1. Salt In My Veins – Jake and The Half Conched Band
  2. Hang With Jimmy Buffett – Allen Toussaint
  3. Chasing the Sun – Tim Charron
  4. Corpus Christi Callin’ – Todd Fritsch
  5. Fruticakes – Jimmy Buffett
  6. Suntan Lotion #9 – Jim Morris
  7. Beach People, Beach Music – Jerry Diaz and Hanna’s Reef
  8. Milligan Mulligan – Jeff and the Camaros
  9. In The Sand – Jack Mosley
  10. My Kind of Day On Padre – Gary P. Nunn
  11. Coconut Tree (with Willie Nelson) – Kenny Chesney
  12. Girl With a Fishing Rod – Kelly Parkes

