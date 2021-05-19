GCC: May 19th, 2021

Out of the Grind and Back to the Hammock
The grind can take us down paths we truly hate. On each and every Wednesday night to celebrate making ½ way through the grind we celebrate the getaway. Some people call it music. Some prefer therapy. Any way you look at it we want it to end up in a hammock. Cold adult beverage in hand and the ability to let the music take you to nowhere. Enjoy the playlist and drop us a note if there is a song you long to hear.
Track Preview
- Tropical Fool – The Coconut Band
- Gone With the Wind – Eric Stone
- Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd
- Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Zac Brown Band
- Buffett on the Radio – Tropix
- Waiting On the Boat – Kelly Brown
- Cats Of Hidalgo Street – Sunny Jim White
- Modern Day Sailor – Rick Lamb and The Phin Addicts
- Watersongs – MJ Wicker
- White Sand, Warm Sun And Salty H2O – Mark Mulligan
- Long Time No Sea – Kelly McGuire
- My Hammock’s Ties At Both Ends – KD More
- Southern Cross – Jimmy Buffett
Video Preview