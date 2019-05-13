GCC: May 15th, 2019

Dealing with the coast when you are stuck at work can be a major drag. You simply want to feel the sand between your toes. You want to fly a kite on the beach, drink a cold beer on the sand dune or just watch the sunset into the Gulf of Mexico. Well, the boss expects you at work tomorrow so let us take you to the Coast for an hour, We can make the trip happen as you kick back in your lounge chair on the porch or better yet grab the KBEC APP and listen to us anywhere you can find a body of water. It’s Wednesday night Gulf Coast Cowboy show dedicated to the COAST. Join the party 7 pm CDT Wednesday night and tell a friend. Make the requests at jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

On The Coast of Somewhere Beautiful – Kenny Chesney Coast – The Detentions Island Bound Party Flight – Key West Key West Habit – Loren Davidson One Particular Harbour – Jimmy Buffett Coast of Carolina – Jimmy Buffett If I Had a Boat – Pat Green Third Coast – Larry Joe Taylor Just Came Down for the Weekend – Mark Mulligan Just Came Down for the Weekend – Micheal McCloud Back To The Beach- Mike Aiken One Beach At a Time – Parrot Island Band

Video Previews