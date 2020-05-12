 GCC: May 13th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: May 13th, 2020

GCC: May 13th, 2020

Prep Time for the Beach

Courtesy Michael Martin Flickr

We know the beaches are re-opening along the Coast of Texas so in anticipation of making that trip to Galveston, Port Aransas or South Padre we thought we’d give you a little inspiration. The trip can be 5 hours by Car from DFW but it can be time well spent. This playlist is our attempt to help you get the mind in the right latitude.  Time to escape for another hour as the Gulf Coast Cowboy show takes you to the BEACH!

Track Listing

  1. Livin’ The Life (Jimmy Buffett Only Wrote About) – Brent Burns
  2. Richest Man in the World – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul
  3. Talespin – Don Middlebrook
  4. Sand In Her Shoes – Thom Shepherd
  5. Island Time – Tim Campbell
  6. Padre Island Time – Trip Hunt
  7. Gulf of Mexico Fishing Boat Blues – Buce Hornsby and Ricky Skaggs
  8. Summer Breeze – Seals and Crofts
  9. Sail Away – Sister Hazel
  10. Redneck Parrothead – Slidawg and The Redneck Ramblers
  11. Red Neck Riviera – Gary P. Nunn
  12. The South Coast of Texas – Guy Clark
  13. Toes – Zac Brown Band

Video Preview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3s5KUkviHA

Check Also

GCC: April 15th, 2020

Let’s Celebrate Some Good News and Some Love We are featuring some new music and …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved