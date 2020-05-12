GCC: May 13th, 2020

Prep Time for the Beach

We know the beaches are re-opening along the Coast of Texas so in anticipation of making that trip to Galveston, Port Aransas or South Padre we thought we’d give you a little inspiration. The trip can be 5 hours by Car from DFW but it can be time well spent. This playlist is our attempt to help you get the mind in the right latitude. Time to escape for another hour as the Gulf Coast Cowboy show takes you to the BEACH!

Track Listing

Livin’ The Life (Jimmy Buffett Only Wrote About) – Brent Burns Richest Man in the World – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul Talespin – Don Middlebrook Sand In Her Shoes – Thom Shepherd Island Time – Tim Campbell Padre Island Time – Trip Hunt Gulf of Mexico Fishing Boat Blues – Buce Hornsby and Ricky Skaggs Summer Breeze – Seals and Crofts Sail Away – Sister Hazel Redneck Parrothead – Slidawg and The Redneck Ramblers Red Neck Riviera – Gary P. Nunn The South Coast of Texas – Guy Clark Toes – Zac Brown Band

Video Preview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3s5KUkviHA