GCC: March 9th, 2022

Fun times on the Road to Nowhere

Ever want to take a road trip to Nowhere. Well we have that thought almost every Monday morning as we put together the tasks that have to get done during another week. So before we publish the weekly Gulf Coast Cowboy show we just kind of kick back and think about hitting the road and pointing the steering wheel in a direction with no idea where we will end up. Attached is the playlist to get us to our Nowhere destination. Join us for the journey Wednesday night…….

Track Listing

Waste Another Day – The Flip Flop Boys The Road Goes On Forever – Robert Earl Keen Mile Marker 24 – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24 Down On Padre – Eli Young Band Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’Arcs Long Way to Mexico – Roger Creager Meet Me In Margaritaville – Ron Bell Wagon Wheel Gone Trop Rock – Don Middlebrook Time to Fly – Eric Stone Makin’ Waves – Hanna’s Reef Chevy Van – Jimi Pappas Beach Goin’ Beer Drinkin’ Beautiful Day – Cindy Walsh

Video Preview