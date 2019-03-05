GCC: March 6th, 2019

Ever notice how much the weather dictates our mood. When it’s dreary and cold outside you find yourself huddled under the comforter watching some TV re-run you hated the first time you watched it. Your mood heads south. Your waistline grows to cause your graze all night. The days drag and you simply want to fold up the tent and move to anywhere. This week’s list of requests pretty much mimics that story over and over. We think everyone needs an early Spring Break and change in the mid-week attitude. So what do we do, we play the songs that get you up out the recliner and make you want to explore the dance floor. OK, maybe not the dance floor but at least the wood floor or carpet in the living room. Let’s get up, dance and celebrate Getting ready for Spring Break and Spring itself!

Track Listing

Spring Breakdown – Luke Bryan Beaches Are Empty – Gary Seiler Blame It On Buffett – Kelly McGuire I’ve Got a Margarita With My Name On It – Jonas Lorence Guitars and Tiki Bars – Kenny Chesney Guitars & FlipFlops – Glen Mockk & The Tropical Dreamers Beer Drinkers and Sail Raisers – Hanna’s Reef Livin’ on Key West Time – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24 Smilin’ in the Islands – Mack Meadows Livin’ in The Life – Brent Burns Beach Please – Kevin Fowler See Ya Later, I’m Gone – Parrot Island Band

Video Previews