GCC: March 3rd, 2021

Let’s Find a Coast, a Beach, and a Change in Attitude

The attitude is a state of mind. Easily influenced by outside activities, we challenge you tonight at 7pm to shift the attitude to a completely new latitude. The trip tonight should feel like you have sand between your toes. You should have limited cares on your mind. As a matter of fact let’s try and empty the mind and fill it with sunshine, beaches, and gulf coast breezes.  Tune in, use the app or stream it from right here at www.kbec.com

Track List 

  1. Coastin’ – Larry Joe Taylor
  2. Pontoon – Little Big Town
  3. Livin’ The Life – Brent Burns
  4. Let’s Go to the Beach 2020 – Delta High
  5. Beach Balls and Alcohol – Jerry Diaz and Hanna’s Reef
  6. Blame it on Buffett – Kelly McGuire
  7. Beach Please – Kevin Fowler
  8. Drunk on Mallory Square – Dani Hoy
  9. Guiatars and Tiki Bars – Kenny Chesney
  10. Changes in Lattitudes – Jimmy Buffett
  11. Back To Laid Back – Mark Mulligan
  12. Son of a Son of a Sailor – Nadirah Shakoor
  13. Island Party – Pete Harris

