GCC: March 31st, 2021

The Request Lines are Full, So We Play On

You requested it, we played it and the requests just kept coming on so we have dedicated an entire show to try and get caught up with all the songs you wanted to hear. Which, if you think about it, is the whole reason you listen to the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. To Hear what might be coming out of the speakers next. Well here is the whole playlist:

Track Listing

  1. Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes – Jimmy Buffett
  2. Friday Night Feeding Frenzy – Joe Bennett
  3. Sunshine Driving – Joe Morehead
  4. John Cougar and Me – Rudy Cox
  5. Summer Love – John Reno
  6. Sunshine State of Mind (Radio Version) – Randy Moore
  7. Hill Country Here I Come – Tommy Alverson
  8. Where the Boat leaves from – Zac Brown
  9. It Sounds Like the Islands to Me – Jody Beggs
  10. Coconut Tree (with Willie Nelson) – Kenny Chesney
  11. Gulf Coast Day – Key West
  12. Sea Cruise Medley – Jerry Jeff Walker
  13. Ocean Waves – Jimmy Parish & Ocean Waves Band

