 GCC: March 2nd, 2022 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: March 2nd, 2022

GCC: March 2nd, 2022

The Latest and Greatest

https://flic.kr/p/254obYf

 

Two weeks before Spring break, too cold on the Beach to put both feet in the water but you want the sand between your toes. We got you covered. Sit back in the lawn chair, light the tiki torch and crank up the speakers for another Gulf Coast Cowboy hour. Wednesday night 7pm!

Track Listing

  1. Could Use a Beach – Claire Wright
  2. Toes -Zac Brown Band
  3. Island Tunes – Marissa Lyn
  4. Beach Town – Aaron Scherz
  5. Sandy Beaches – The Calypso Nuts
  6. Islandology – John McDonald
  7. Beach in My Life – Danny Rosado
  8. Another Beach Song – Donavon Lee Carpenter
  9. Anywhere There’s a Beach – Steve Hopper
  10. Keep An Ocean Mind – Jambo Joe Bones
  11. Bar On A Beach – Jambo Joe Bones
  12. Life In A Beach Town – Mark Mulligan
  13. One Particular Harbour – Jimmy Buffett

Video Preview

Check Also

GCC: February 2nd, 2022

Surviving the Cold   When the temperature plummets, we do what all trop rockers do, …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved