GCC: March 27th, 2019

We are celebrating the great state of Texas and its beaches, sand dunes and the Gulf of Mexico connections. We ’re playing awesome Texas artists who have embraced the “trop-rock” lifestyle. They know how to get back into a whole another laid backed gear. Enjoy.

Track Listing

  1. Capano Bay – Randy Rogers Band
  2. It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere – Alan Jackson
  3. Sand In Her Shoes – Thom Shepherd
  4. Port “A” Saturday Night – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef
  5. Hill County Here I Come – Tommy Alverson
  6. Island – Trent Willmon
  7. Gulf Coast Time – Roger Creager
  8. Makes Me Want a Beach – Paul Overstreet
  9. Beach Time – J. Micheal Laferty
  10. Sunny and 75 – Joe Nichols
  11. My Kinda Day On Padre – Larry Joe Taylor

