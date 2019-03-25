GCC: March 27th, 2019

Ever hear of Jay Boy Adams from Lubbock Texas? He was classmates with Don Henley of the Eagles at North Texas in 1967. In March, 1972 he moved on to play guitar in a little Texas rock band- called ZZ Top. He got out of music in 1982 but operates the company Roadhouse Transportation which leases touring buses to such acts as Celine Dion, ZZ Top, Bruce Springsteen and the Dallas Cowboys.