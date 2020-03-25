 GCC: March 25th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
Photo courtesy of cloud.shepherd/Flickr

Let’s Keep Moving Forward

With ½ the world in quarantine and people’s lives changing by the minute, we thought we’d focus this week’s show on moving forward and having some inspiration. You can still dream about traveling the roads. The waves are still crashing on the beaches and the sun is still coming up each day. So let’s come together for an hour on the Gulf Coast Cowboy show and celebrate the spirit that keeps us moving forward. Join us at 7pm on KBEC!

Track Listing

  1. It All Starts to Rum Together – Aaron Scherz
  2. Just a Wannabe – Kelly McGuire
  3. Son Of a Son of a Sailor (Live) – Jimmy Buffett
  4. Hill Country Here I Come – Tommy Alverson
  5. Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery
  6. Texas Sand – The Bad Monkeys
  7. Girl With A Fishing Rod – Kelly Parkes
  8. Shrimpin’ and Skrimpin’ – Larry Joe Taylor
  9. This Bar Needs a Town – Mark Powell
  10. Gulf Coast Time – Roger Creager
  11. This Is the USA? – Scott Kirby
  12. Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd
  13. Chasing the Sun – Tim Charron

