GCC: March 25th, 2020

Let’s Keep Moving Forward

With ½ the world in quarantine and people’s lives changing by the minute, we thought we’d focus this week’s show on moving forward and having some inspiration. You can still dream about traveling the roads. The waves are still crashing on the beaches and the sun is still coming up each day. So let’s come together for an hour on the Gulf Coast Cowboy show and celebrate the spirit that keeps us moving forward. Join us at 7pm on KBEC!

Track Listing

It All Starts to Rum Together – Aaron Scherz Just a Wannabe – Kelly McGuire Son Of a Son of a Sailor (Live) – Jimmy Buffett Hill Country Here I Come – Tommy Alverson Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery Texas Sand – The Bad Monkeys Girl With A Fishing Rod – Kelly Parkes Shrimpin’ and Skrimpin’ – Larry Joe Taylor This Bar Needs a Town – Mark Powell Gulf Coast Time – Roger Creager This Is the USA? – Scott Kirby Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd Chasing the Sun – Tim Charron

Video Preview