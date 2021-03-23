GCC: March 24th, 2021

Don’t wake me up from this Dream

Falling asleep on the job at most places would get you fired. Not when you play music for a living. Our job is to take you to that relaxing place where all the cares drift away in a sea breeze. Kick back in you hammock and enjoy some leid back island tunes as we take you on drift away journey. We only ask you don’t snore and tell your friends how much you enjoyed the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour. Requests to jphillips@kbec.com

Track Listing

Somewhere Down U.S. 1 – The Island Castaways Band Cabo San Lucas – Toby Keith A Slice of Heaven – Todd Trusty Senorita Margarita – Tim McGraw Key Lime Tree – Ray Boone Corpus Christi Callin’ – Todd Fritsch Beer In Mexico – Kenny Chesney Island Town – Troy Powers Barnacles – Kelly McGuire Beach Please – Kevin Fowler Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Zac Brown Band Living on a Boat – Gerry Hyde Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd

Video Preview