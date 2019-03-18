GCC: March 20th, 2019

“Let’s talk clothes” came out of a skull session with the powers that be at KBEC. W we’re thinking how minimalist could you really be? Of course, none of us wanted to get arrested nor did we like the images of speedos and thongs so we kept it clean. ( well almost if you don’t count song 8 on the playlist). Sit back relax and let us take you on a journey as to what to pack for your escape holiday. We’ll make sure to hide your lei, cover your belly and celebrate another mid-week escape.

Track Listing

Blue Bikini Bottom – James Sunny Jim White Flip Flops – Joe Downing Take Your Shirt Off and Dance – Jim Asbell I Got Leid In Hawaii – Eric Stone No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems – Kenny Chesney Flip Flops and Bottle Tops – Gary James Moeller There’s a Towel On the Beach – Brent Burns A Thong Gone Wrong – Barefoot Man Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker Martinis and Bikinis – Gene Mitchell Flip Flop Therapy – Kelly Brown Under the Carribean Stars – Carl Page Barefoot On the Beach – Dennis Davis

Video Previews