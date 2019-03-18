 GCC: March 20th, 2019 - KBEC 1390
GCC: March 20th, 2019

Photo courtesy of Jorge Andrade/Flickr

“Let’s talk clothes”  came out of a skull session with the powers that be at KBEC. W we’re thinking how minimalist could you really be? Of course, none of us wanted to get arrested nor did we like the images of speedos and thongs so we kept it clean. ( well almost if you don’t count song 8 on the playlist). Sit back relax and let us take you on a journey as to what to pack for your escape holiday. We’ll make sure to hide your lei, cover your belly and celebrate another mid-week escape.

Track Listing

  1. Blue Bikini Bottom – James Sunny Jim White
  2. Flip Flops – Joe Downing
  3. Take Your Shirt Off and Dance – Jim Asbell
  4. I Got Leid In Hawaii – Eric Stone
  5. No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems – Kenny Chesney
  6. Flip Flops and Bottle Tops – Gary James Moeller
  7. There’s a Towel On the Beach – Brent Burns
  8. A Thong Gone Wrong – Barefoot Man
  9. Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker
  10. Martinis and Bikinis – Gene Mitchell
  11. Flip Flop Therapy – Kelly Brown
  12. Under the Carribean Stars  – Carl Page
  13. Barefoot On the Beach – Dennis Davis

Video Previews

