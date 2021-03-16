GCC: March 17th, 2020

Nothing fancy this week just a whole lot of songs that bring a smile to your face, the wind to your back and the salt air into your lungs. Join the magical journey this Wednesday as we make up for some lost week’s and play 5 songs requested by you fans of the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. Enjoy the music, thanks for listening and keep the requests coming to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P Nunn Livin’ the Salt Life – Ray Boone Saltwater Cowboy – Thom Shepherd Dancing in the Sunshine – Bert and Sassy Heaven’s Out On the Water – Bob Karwin Stars on the Water – George Strait Chasing the Sun – Tim Charoon Trop Rock Troubador – Tiki Thom Starkey Two Chairs on the Beach – Brian Neale Parrotheads in Cowboy Boots – J Michael Laferty Guitar Island – Don Middlebrook Key Largo – Bertie Higgins Hammock Built for Two – Donny Brewer Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery

Video Preview