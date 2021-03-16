 GCC: March 17th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: March 17th, 2020

GCC: March 17th, 2020

https://flic.kr/p/dnuesM

Nothing fancy this week just a whole lot of songs that bring a smile to your face, the wind to your back and the salt air into your lungs. Join the magical journey this Wednesday as we make up for some lost week’s and play 5 songs requested by you fans of the Gulf Coast Cowboy show.  Enjoy the music, thanks for listening and keep the requests coming to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

  1. Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P Nunn
  2. Livin’ the Salt Life – Ray Boone
  3. Saltwater Cowboy – Thom Shepherd
  4. Dancing in the Sunshine – Bert and Sassy
  5. Heaven’s Out On the Water – Bob Karwin
  6. Stars on the Water – George Strait
  7. Chasing the Sun – Tim Charoon
  8. Trop Rock Troubador – Tiki Thom Starkey
  9. Two Chairs on the Beach – Brian Neale
  10. Parrotheads in Cowboy Boots – J Michael Laferty
  11. Guitar Island – Don Middlebrook
  12. Key Largo – Bertie Higgins
  13. Hammock Built for Two – Donny Brewer
  14. Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery

Video Preview

Check Also

GCC: February 17th, 2021

Bringing the Heat Track Listing Beach Vibes  – Audrey Wollett You and Islands – Zac …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved