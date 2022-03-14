GCC: March 16th, 2022

Some All Time Favorites

We are wrapping up the Gulf Coast Cowboy run on KBEC and Signing off with two weeks of our favorite Country, Trop Rock, Singer/ Song writer, Calypso, and who knows what else genres of Laid Back music. This one hour program has always been about helping you the listener make it through the week. We’ve strived to bring some good time vibes into a Wednesday normally reserved for camels and humps. Join us for playlist dedicated to “most requested”, “most needed” and most importantly most remembered songs.

Track Listing

Blame It On Buffett – Kelly McGuire It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere – Alan Jackson Stole Jimmy Buffett’s TV Guide – Don Middlebrook Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Zac Brown Band Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P. Nunn Skeletons On The Beach – James Sunny Jim W Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery Sandy Beaches (Live) – Delbert McClinto Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen Beach Please – Kevin Fowler Guitars and Tiki Bars (Live) – Kenny Chesney Volcano – Jimmy Buffett Magic Chair – John Reno & The

