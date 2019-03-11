 GCC: March 13th, 2019 - KBEC 1390
Those of us in the working world gave up the dreams of Spring Break many years ago. It’s another week without the kids and school teachers. We still go to work. We still dream of the beaches. We still have to make it to Friday. Given all that goes on in given busy week, we’re just happy to make it through the day.  The playlist tonight reflects that thought rather than the craziness of Spring break just make it through the week. As always thanks for listening in and send the requests to jphillips@kbec.com.

  1. Broke In Spring Break – Jake and The Half Conched Band
  2. Suntan City – Luke Bryan
  3. Spicy Little Jambalaya – The Bad Monkeys
  4. The Other Side of the Island – The Bamboozlers
  5. When They Cut You Off At Nippers – Barefoot Man
  6. We Are the People Our Grand Parents Warned Us About – Jimmy Buffett
  7. Fri-day Night Feeding Frenzy – Joe Bennett
  8. Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen
  9. 18 Tiki Torches – The Boat Drunks
  10. Drunk Tourists – Brent Burns
  11. Nothing Tastes Like a Friday – The Detentions
  12. A Pirate Looks at Forty – Don Middlebrook

