GCC: March 13th, 2019

Those of us in the working world gave up the dreams of Spring Break many years ago. It’s another week without the kids and school teachers. We still go to work. We still dream of the beaches. We still have to make it to Friday. Given all that goes on in given busy week, we’re just happy to make it through the day. The playlist tonight reflects that thought rather than the craziness of Spring break just make it through the week. As always thanks for listening in and send the requests to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Broke In Spring Break – Jake and The Half Conched Band Suntan City – Luke Bryan Spicy Little Jambalaya – The Bad Monkeys The Other Side of the Island – The Bamboozlers When They Cut You Off At Nippers – Barefoot Man We Are the People Our Grand Parents Warned Us About – Jimmy Buffett Fri-day Night Feeding Frenzy – Joe Bennett Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen 18 Tiki Torches – The Boat Drunks Drunk Tourists – Brent Burns Nothing Tastes Like a Friday – The Detentions A Pirate Looks at Forty – Don Middlebrook

Video Previews