GCC: March 11th, 2020

Photo courtesy of cloud.shepherd/Flickr

Spring Break Without Spending a Dime on Gas

When the kids tell you it’s spring break and your wallet tells you,  you are still paying off Christmas we have a solution for this dilemma.  Tune in for an hour of escapism that cost you nothing. Give us your ears we will them with tropical sounds and we’ll send the mind to the islands. Join the fun Wednesday night at 7pm CDT.  Drop us requests at jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing:

  1. High on Island Time – B-Man and Mi-Shell
  2. One Happy Island (The Aruba Song) – Robin Tricker
  3. Let Me Take You Away – Peyton Monarch Band
  4. Liver Like Jimmy Buffett – Donny Brewer
  5. Guitars and Tiki Bars – Kenny Chesney
  6. Sayulita – Rob Hill
  7. Saltwater Cowboy – Thom Shepherd
  8. Stay Thirsty – Mike Nash and Southern Drawl Band
  9. Seahabilitation – Cory Young
  10. Parrothead Lawn Party – Percy Abell
  11. Twistin’ the Night Away – The CalypsoNuts
  12. Yes It Is – The Detentions
  13. Toes – Zac Brown Band

