GCC: March 10th, 2021

Spring Break 2021

If there was ever a week made for Gulf Coast Cowboy music it has to be Spring break. The flock heads to the water and the beaches fill up with every type of “water wannabe”. We celebrate the Spring passage and brink you an hour of music to take you to the water’s edge, tip your toe in and saunter up and down those sandy beaches. We have your music, your trip and your Spring break memories completely covered. Enjoy the playlist and if you want to make a request send it to jphillips@kbec.com……

Track Listing

Broke On Spring Break – Jake and The Half Conched Band Spring Breakdown – Luke Bryan Skeletons On the Beach – James Sunny Jim White Beach Vibes – Aubrey Wollett Girls All Want to See Jimmy – The Boat Drunks Summertime – Kenny Chesney Sunny and 75 – Joe Nichols Knee Deep (feat Jimmy Buffett) – Zac Brown Band Beachin’ – Jake Owen Wagon Wheel – Darius Rucker Beach Bum – Donny Brewer Beer Drinkers and Sail Raisers – Hanna’s Reef The Weather is Here, Wish You Were Beautiful – Jimmy Buffett

Video Preview