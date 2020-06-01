GCC: June 3rd, 2020

Let the Waves Take You Away

It’s the midweek escape show brought to you by the Ocean waves,sunshine and lots of time to reflect. Sit back for an hour from 7-8PM CDT and enjoy the moment. No worries, no deadlines, nothing to do but slip into the hammock or find your favorite lawn chair and crank up KBEC for an hour. We’re taking you away from all the carziness. Let the waves take you away. Drop us a line at jphillips@kbec.com if you like the playlist or have any song recommendations.

Track Preview

Happiness Comes in Waves – Beth Travers Coastin’ – Larry Joe Taylor School Boy Heart – Jimmy Buffett Island Bound Party Flight – Mack Meadows Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd Two Bags, One Beach – Becky Denton Calling the Ocean – Jeff Dayton Pontoon – Little Big Town If Jimmy Buffett Ran the World – Leo Dean Gulf Coast Day – Key West From a Distant Shore – Gerry Hyde Two Pina Coladas – Jimmy and the Parrots

Video Preview