 GCC: June 3rd, 2020 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: June 3rd, 2020

GCC: June 3rd, 2020

Let the Waves Take You Away

Credit to Swept Away – Flickr Frances Cacnio

It’s the midweek escape show brought to you by the Ocean waves,sunshine and lots of time to reflect. Sit  back for an hour from 7-8PM CDT and enjoy the moment. No worries, no deadlines, nothing to do but slip into the hammock or find your favorite lawn chair and crank up KBEC for an hour. We’re taking you away from all the carziness. Let the waves take you away. Drop us a line at jphillips@kbec.com if you like the playlist or have any song recommendations.

Track Preview

  1. Happiness Comes in Waves – Beth Travers
  2. Coastin’ – Larry Joe Taylor
  3. School Boy Heart – Jimmy Buffett
  4. Island Bound Party Flight – Mack Meadows
  5. Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd
  6. Two Bags, One Beach – Becky Denton
  7. Calling the Ocean – Jeff Dayton
  8. Pontoon – Little Big Town
  9. If Jimmy Buffett Ran the World – Leo Dean
  10. Gulf Coast Day – Key West
  11. From a Distant Shore – Gerry Hyde
  12. Two Pina Coladas – Jimmy and the Parrots

Video Preview

Check Also

GCC: May 6th, 2020

The Gulf Coast Cowboy’s Guest This Week is Comedian Tim Moffett This week on Gulf …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved