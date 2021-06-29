GCC: June 30th, 2021

Salty Nights on the Beachside of Life

There’s campground somewhere out there with your name on it. It may have neon sign outside or maybe a parking lot full of RV’s, maybe you’re a carpet grass made of plastic or simply want a piece of real estate with a 20 story balcony connected to it. The point being we all want to escape. We all want to find the white sand. We are taking you there for an hour . Tune in Wednesday night starting at 7pm to make the journey . We’ll make it a Salty Night on the Beachside of Life. If you want to ever add to the playlist drop me a line at jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Gulfstream – Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars Red Neck Riviera – Gary P. Nunn A Pirate Looks At 40 – Don Middlebrook N’awlins Night – Davin James Sandy Beaches (Live) – Delbert McClinton Stars on the Water – George Strait Rum Drinks and Sandy Beaches – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef Come Away to Belize with Me – Jerry Jeff Walker Sand Dollar Millionaire – Mark Mulligan Welcome to Paradise – Tommy Alverson Thank You (My Buffett Tune) – Mike Aiken Hey Jimmy – Parrot Island Band Buffett Night (Tonight, I’m a Parrothead) – Paul and Storm

Video Preview