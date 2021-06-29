 GCC: June 30th, 2021 - KBEC 1390
GCC: June 30th, 2021

Salty Nights on the Beachside of Life

There’s campground somewhere out there with your name on it. It may have neon sign outside or maybe a parking lot full of RV’s, maybe you’re a carpet grass made of plastic or simply want a piece of real estate with a 20 story balcony connected to it. The point being we all want to escape. We all want to find the white sand. We are taking you there for an hour . Tune in Wednesday night starting at 7pm to make  the journey . We’ll make it a Salty Night on the Beachside of Life. If you want to ever add to the playlist drop me a line at jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

  1. Gulfstream – Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars
  2. Red Neck Riviera – Gary P. Nunn
  3. A Pirate Looks At 40 – Don Middlebrook
  4. N’awlins Night – Davin James
  5. Sandy Beaches (Live) – Delbert McClinton
  6. Stars on the Water – George Strait
  7. Rum Drinks and Sandy Beaches –  Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef
  8. Come Away to Belize with Me – Jerry Jeff Walker
  9. Sand Dollar Millionaire – Mark Mulligan
  10. Welcome to Paradise – Tommy Alverson
  11. Thank You (My Buffett Tune) – Mike Aiken
  12. Hey Jimmy – Parrot Island Band
  13. Buffett Night (Tonight, I’m a Parrothead) – Paul and Storm

Video Preview

