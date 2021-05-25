 GCC: June 2, 2021 - KBEC 1390
GCC: June 2, 2021

Photo courtesy of Lyniel Si/Flickr

Our Top Requested Songs of All Time for GCC

Well this weeks show was pretty easy to put together. We simply looked at the top 20 songs you great listeners requested and widdled it down to fit the 1 hour time slot. Next week will hit you up with the rest of the list. Hope you enjoy!

  1. I Stole Jimmy Buffett’s TV Guide – Donnie Middlebrook
  2. It’s Five O’clock Somewhere – Alan Jackson
  3. Air Sunshine – Jambo Joes Bones
  4. Port “A” Saturday Night – Jerry Diaz & Hannah
  5. Sand In Her Shoes – Thom Shepherd
  6. Blame It On Buffett – Kelly McGuire
  7. Livin’ The Life – Brent Burns
  8. Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery
  9. It’s Summertime – Cabana Dogs
  10. Sandy Beaches – Delbert McClinton
  11. Livin’ on Key West Time – Howard Chesney
  12. Guitars and Tiki Bars – Kenny Chesney
  13. Knee Deep – Zac Brown Band

