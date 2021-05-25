GCC: June 2, 2021

Our Top Requested Songs of All Time for GCC

Well this weeks show was pretty easy to put together. We simply looked at the top 20 songs you great listeners requested and widdled it down to fit the 1 hour time slot. Next week will hit you up with the rest of the list. Hope you enjoy!

I Stole Jimmy Buffett’s TV Guide – Donnie Middlebrook It’s Five O’clock Somewhere – Alan Jackson Air Sunshine – Jambo Joes Bones Port “A” Saturday Night – Jerry Diaz & Hannah Sand In Her Shoes – Thom Shepherd Blame It On Buffett – Kelly McGuire Livin’ The Life – Brent Burns Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery It’s Summertime – Cabana Dogs Sandy Beaches – Delbert McClinton Livin’ on Key West Time – Howard Chesney Guitars and Tiki Bars – Kenny Chesney Knee Deep – Zac Brown Band

