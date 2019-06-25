GCC: June 26th, 2019

So how does one become a Trop Rocker? That question was posed to me this week. I started back in the early 1970’s liking songs that had kind of different beat. The Beach Boys with little steel drums caught my ear. From there it became apparent to me that song ‘s that told the story of escape could take my mind to places I couldn’t afford to visit. The progression hit full tidal wave status in August of 1977 when Jimmy Buffett played “Mother Blue’s” in downtown Dallas opening for James Taylor.

This show and playlist are dedicated to the journey. From a young Catholic kid at St. Lawrence in Indianapolis to a Dallas college kid exploring all musical genres the journey continues to today when each week I get to listen to no new artists songs and tales or simply get lost in an archive of memories that touch the soul and free the spirit. Here’s to another Gulf Coast Cowboy show as we “reflect on the start of a Trop Rocker”. Thanks for listening….

Track Listing

Jamaica Farewell – Harry Belafonte Montego Bay – Robbie Bay Brown Eyed Girl – Jimmy Buffett Bama Breeze – Jimmy Buffett Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker Tropical State of Mind – Allen Wronko Somewhere Between Texas and Mexico – Pat Green Spicy Little Jambalaya – The Bad Monkeys Hammock Built for Two – Donny Brewer Pontoon – Little Big Town Island Time – Larry Joe Taylor Another Crazy Parrothead – Larry McKenna We Got Our Beach Back – Mark Mulligan

