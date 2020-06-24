GCC: June 24th, 2020

The Time to Fly is Now

So your bank account is empty. Your wife, girlfriend,boyfriend or kids are all screaming for attention. It’s time to fly away now. Drop everything you are doing tune into the Gulf Cost Cowboy show and let us take you on a one hour journey away from reality and into the clouds. Well find away to Mexico, head to Belize or maybe just sneak into a Tiki bar as we explore all the favorite hideaways and get aways…. Come join the fun and add to it by dropping us a request a jphillips@kbec.com!

Track Listing

Tiki Bar Blues – Highway 1 Ah, Vacation – Jimmy and the Parrots Star of the Tiki Bar – Steve Hopper Long Way to Mexico – Roger Creager Stay Thirsty – Mike Nash and Southern Drawl Band Silver Wings – Jimmy Buffett Down In Belize – Jerry Jeff Walker Hot Sand, Pina Coladas, and Caribbean Beer – Seth Turner Island Song – Ray Boone Carry Me Home – Sand Dollar Rodeo They Kicked Me Out of the Country (but they Can’t Kick the Country out of Me) – Scott Niolet I Wanna Touch The Sun – Sonny Russell and The Tropics Meeting of the Minds – Coley McCabe Beach in Heaven – The Detentions

