GCC: June 23rd, 2021

We are bringing you a play list of songs that help us escape the weekly work grind. We find solace in this music because it speaks to our desire to day dream the life away and forget about all the politics, the bills due and the drama found in every conversation. Let’s forget about it all for an hour and focus on thing. The Music, it can carry us to faraway lands and put some sand between our toes. Come relax. &pm CDT every week.

Track Preview

Any Weather – Roger Guth and Peter Mayer Banana Pancakes – Jack Johnson Here on Galveston Bay – Jerry Diaz and Hannas Reef Jambalaya – Little Big Town and Trombone Society Summertime – Kenny Chesney Pretty Good at Drinking Beer – Billy Currington Work Now Beach Later – Isabella Stefania I Love This Town – Nanci Griffith & Jimmy Buffett Somewhere Between Texas and Mexico – Pat Green Tampico Trauma – Jimmy Buffett Days Like These – John Taglieri Drunk On Mallory Square – Dani Hoy Ocean Zone – Chris Bellamy Son of a Son of a Sailor – Nadirah Shakoor

Video Preview