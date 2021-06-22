 GCC: June 23rd, 2021 - KBEC 1390
GCC: June 23rd, 2021

https://flic.kr/p/4F5jMKWe are bringing you a play list of songs that help us escape the weekly work grind. We find solace in this music because it speaks to our desire to day dream the life away and forget about all the politics, the bills due and the drama found in every conversation. Let’s forget about it all for an hour and focus on thing. The Music, it can carry us to faraway lands and put some sand between our toes. Come relax. &pm CDT every week.

Track Preview

  1. Any Weather – Roger Guth and Peter Mayer
  2. Banana Pancakes – Jack Johnson
  3. Here on Galveston Bay – Jerry Diaz and Hannas Reef
  4. Jambalaya – Little Big Town and Trombone Society
  5. Summertime – Kenny Chesney
  6. Pretty Good at Drinking Beer – Billy Currington
  7. Work Now Beach Later – Isabella Stefania
  8. I Love This Town – Nanci Griffith & Jimmy Buffett
  9. Somewhere Between Texas and Mexico – Pat Green
  10. Tampico Trauma – Jimmy Buffett
  11. Days Like These – John Taglieri
  12. Drunk On Mallory Square – Dani Hoy
  13. Ocean Zone – Chris Bellamy
  14. Son of a Son of a Sailor – Nadirah Shakoor

Video Preview

