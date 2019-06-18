GCC: June 19th, 2019

We’ve all heard the cliches before: “You can’t make more time”, “Time is your most valuable asset”, “It’s time to take life seriously”, “Time heals all wounds”, etc. Well, what happened to the cliche, “Let’s make time stand still”? We want to celebrate the longest days of sunshine and enjoy every Sun’s ray that hits the Earth. It’s time to give “Time” its own Gulf Coast Cowboy show and discover all the great songs that talk about enjoying every minute we have on this big round ball. Sit back, relax, and crank up the radio. We are going to give you a great time on Wednesday, June 19th at 7pm on KBEC!

Track Listing

Beach Time – J. Micheal Laferty It’s About Time – Mark Mulligan Gulf Coast Time – Roger Creager Bar Time And Island Time – Sunny Jim White Walking After Midnight – Susie Seace Damn Good Time (Live) – Chris Wall 24 Hours at a Time – Marchall Tucker Band Let the Good Times Roll -Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef Time Loves a Hero – Little Feat One Time One Night – Los Lobos Time’s Always Leaving – The Lone Bellow Time Passes On – Orleans Summertime In The City – Pratt & McCain

Video Previews