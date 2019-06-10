GCC: June 12th, 2019

Summer is upon us and it’s time to embrace the longer days, hotter temperatures and the allure of making life lazy. It’s that time of year when we simply want to sit in the backyard a hammock watching the sunrise and sunset and survive the mid-day heat. The cure for this time of year is to crank up the radio at 7pm CDT, sit back listen and enjoy our Gulf Coast Cowboy hour. This playlist will help you deal with that big red ball in the sky and the power of sunshine, Let us know what you think of these tunes at jphillips@kbec.com. Thanks for the requests and to Tony and Samantha thanks for the inspiration with “Little Miss Sunshine”.

Track Listing

Three Sheets to the Wind – Tim Charron Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery Air Sunshine – Jambo Joe Bones Island Song – Zac Brown Band Little Summertime – McCaughey and Tropical Soul Dancing in the Sunshine – Bert and Sassy Swimmin’ In Sunshine – Billy Currington Wagon Wheel Gone Trop Rock – Don Middlebrook Hard to Be Buffett – Brent Burns Sandy Beaches – The CalypsoNuts Summer Songs – Dani Hoy Sunburned – The Detentions

Video Previews