GCC: June 10th, 2020

Some Things we love to HEAR

This weeks playlist is very simple, songs we all love to HEAR, nothing fancy nothing deep with life long changes in direction just song we like to HEAR. Enjoy the playlist and understand that you can celebrate making it ½ way through a week the same way you clebrate making it all the way through one.

Track Preview

Summer Girl – Aaron Scherz Key Lime Tree – Ray Boone Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen Beach Life – Don Middlebrook Southern Cross – Eric Stone Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown Drinking and Driving Me Crazy – Erica Sunshine Lee Back to the Ocean – The Flip Flop Boys Time to Go Find an Island – MJ Wicker Son of a Son of a Sailor – Nadirah Shakoor A Pirates Look At Forty – Jimmy Buffett Chevy Van – Jimi Pappas Sail Away – Thom and Coley

Video Preview