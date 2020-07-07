 GCC: July 8th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
GCC: July 8th, 2020

GCC: July 8th, 2020

Bringing back the Big Man – Tim Moffett the Ag. Comedian


You asked, we listened he agreed, Tim Moffett the Ag. Comedian makes a second appearance on the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. Wednesday night becomes comedy night starting at 7:15 through 7:45 we turn the airwaves over to Tim. Check out his latest 4th of Joy celebration below:

Track Listing
  1. Dining At Jimmy’s Buffett – A1A
  2. Last Boat to Cuba – Roger Bartlett & John Frinzi
  3. Livin’ The Good Life – Cindy Walsh
  4. Buffett on the Radio – Tropix
  5. Rock Me Like the Ocean – Wheeland Brothers
  6. Una Mas Cerveza – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24
  7. Margarita Monday – Wayne Sinclair
  8. Die Happy – Flip Flop Dave
Video Preview

