GCC: July 7th, 2021

Let the Drinking Songs Flow

https://flic.kr/p/2fPKr71

Given the laid back vibe of the Gulf Coast Cowboy show and the fact we celebrate making it ½ way through the work week each Wednesday night we were rather shocked to search the archives of past shows and see we had never done a “drinking song theme”. So here is to putting that theme in our rearview mirror. Enjoy some drinking songs and let the good times flow. Drop us a line at jphillips@kbec.com if you have a request!

Track Listing

  1. Beerable Hours – Bob Karwin
  2. No Working During Drinking Hours – Thom Shephard
  3. Sober until October – The Tapwater Conchs
  4. Party Trained – Southern Drawl Band
  5. Grand Bar Schemes – Scott Kirby
  6. Rum Chum Friends – Don Middlebrook and Living Soul
  7. Duval Crawl – The Caribbean Cowboys
  8. It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere (with Jimmy Buffett) – Alan Jackson
  9. Buy the Band a Drink – The Bad Monkeys
  10. Kiss My Glass – Barefoot Man
  11. Toasted Coconut Rum – Bill Cockrell
  12. Pretty Good at Drinkin’ Beer – Billy Curington

