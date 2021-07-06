GCC: July 7th, 2021

Let the Drinking Songs Flow
Given the laid back vibe of the Gulf Coast Cowboy show and the fact we celebrate making it ½ way through the work week each Wednesday night we were rather shocked to search the archives of past shows and see we had never done a “drinking song theme”. So here is to putting that theme in our rearview mirror. Enjoy some drinking songs and let the good times flow. Drop us a line at jphillips@kbec.com if you have a request!
Track Listing
- Beerable Hours – Bob Karwin
- No Working During Drinking Hours – Thom Shephard
- Sober until October – The Tapwater Conchs
- Party Trained – Southern Drawl Band
- Grand Bar Schemes – Scott Kirby
- Rum Chum Friends – Don Middlebrook and Living Soul
- Duval Crawl – The Caribbean Cowboys
- It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere (with Jimmy Buffett) – Alan Jackson
- Buy the Band a Drink – The Bad Monkeys
- Kiss My Glass – Barefoot Man
- Toasted Coconut Rum – Bill Cockrell
- Pretty Good at Drinkin’ Beer – Billy Curington
Video Preview