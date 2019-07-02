GCC: July 3rd, 2019

Here is hoping you all have a safe and enjoyable 4th of July. Before you go to the parade, watch the fireworks or get lost in the bottom of a glass let’s help you get the party started with understanding how to deal with “fruitcakes”, where to go to celebrate (The Back Roads of Texas) and what makes this holiday so special. It’s all about the people. 7PM CDT we start the celebration. Hope you can join us.

Track Listing

By The Coconuts – Sunny Jim Back Where I Come From – Mac McAnally Where’s the Tequila – Jimmy Parish & The Ocean Waves Band Not Looking Back – John Frinzi Redneck Yacht Club – Thorn Shephard Fruitcakes – Jimmy Buffett Cheeseburger In Paradise – Jimmy Buffett Back to Texas – Jonas Lorence Port Aransas Sand – Joshua Peek Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’ Arcs Sand Dollar Millionaire – Bob Karwin I’ve Got a Beach In My Backyard – Brent Burns

