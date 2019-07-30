GCC: July 31st, 2019

Welcome to another Gulf Coast Cowboy show, we’re exploring the finer solutions to the midweek’s blues. Selecting from the jukebox we have put together a group of songs guaranteed to make you forget about the heat, the lack of a paycheck, the girlfriend that left you last week, the boyfriend who left you stranded at the lake or the bum who gave you the evil eye the last time you were in the liquor store and didn’t buy their favorite brand of tequila. This show is all about you the listener and the songs you requested us to play. Here they are in one great set!

Track Listing

Waste Another Day – The Flip Flop Boys Sailboat For Sale – Toby Keith Port “A” Saturday Night – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd If I Had a Boat – Pat Green Pontoon – Little Big Town Meet Me in Corpus – Larry Jor Taylor One Particular Harbour – Jimmy Buffett Rockport Wave – Jerrod Medula Back to the Islands – Hugo Durate Makes Me Want a Beach – Paul Over Street Toes – Zac Brown Band Chasing the Sun – Tim Charron Mallory Square – Young Rebel Goombas

Video Previews