 GCC: July 31st, 2019 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: July 31st, 2019

GCC: July 31st, 2019

Photo Courtesy of Samir Luther/Flickr

Welcome to another Gulf Coast Cowboy show, we’re exploring the finer solutions to the midweek’s blues. Selecting from the jukebox we have put together a group of songs guaranteed to make you forget about the heat, the lack of a paycheck, the girlfriend that left you last week, the boyfriend who left you stranded at the lake or the bum who gave you the evil eye the last time you were in the liquor store and didn’t buy their favorite brand of tequila. This show is all about you the listener and the songs you requested us to play. Here they are in one great set!

Track Listing

  1. Waste Another Day – The Flip Flop Boys
  2. Sailboat For Sale – Toby Keith
  3. Port “A” Saturday Night – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef
  4. Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd
  5. If I Had a Boat – Pat Green
  6. Pontoon – Little Big Town
  7. Meet Me in Corpus – Larry Jor Taylor
  8. One Particular Harbour – Jimmy Buffett
  9. Rockport Wave – Jerrod Medula
  10. Back to the Islands – Hugo Durate
  11. Makes Me Want a Beach – Paul Over Street
  12. Toes – Zac Brown Band
  13. Chasing the Sun –  Tim Charron
  14. Mallory Square – Young Rebel Goombas

 

Video Previews

Check Also

GCC: July 3rd, 2019

  Here is hoping you all have a safe and enjoyable 4th of July. Before you …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved