GCC: July 29th, 2020

When the Hurricane Comes to Town

To our good friends in Corpus Christi, Port Aransas and the South Texas coast we are glad you made it through another Hurricane and we can all breathe a sigh of relieve. Taking away our Texas beaches is not what we need right now. We need days in the sand dunes, nights under the stars and the soothing sounds of waves lapping the beaches. Well as we like to live here on the Gulf Coast Cowboy show, we’ll find a way to celebrate another day and find some “trop Rock’ goodies that prove to be timely in their message and tranquil in there delivery.

Track Preview

Trying to Reason With Hurricane Season – Kenny Chesney Bring It On Hurricane Michelle – Don Middlebrook and Living Soul with Greg Hurricane – Rick Steffen Long Way to Mexico – Roger Creager Blow Me Down To Cayo Hueso – Scott Kirby Sand Dollar Millionaire – Mark Mulligan No Cane, No Pain – Brent Burns Heaven’s Out On the Water – Bob Karwin My Favorite Color is Beach – Barefoot Reggie Starrett Texas Sand – The Bad Monkeys Tropical State of Mind – Allen Wronko It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere – Alan Jackson

Video Preview