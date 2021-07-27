 GCC: July 28th, 2021 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: July 28th, 2021

GCC: July 28th, 2021

https://flic.kr/p/dAi6vm

Back in the saddle and ready to Paddle

We’ve all done it. No not that, get your mind out of the gutter. We’ve taken the vacation. Come back with tons of dirty laundry. Lots of great memories and some newfound debt. To pay off the vacation and get back to the “rat race” we jump-started a playlist this week of songs sure to inspire rejuvenation of the mind or maybe just bring life back to a level of paddling at normal speed.
Track Listing 
  1. Corupus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen
  2. Last Flying Boat – Jimi Pappas & John Patti
  3. Flip Flops – Joe Downing
  4. Florida Junkie – Bill Crowley
  5. Dime a Dozen – Aubrey Wollett
  6. Kick it On Down – Jackson L Turner
  7. Livin’ the Salt Life – Ray Boone
  8. Trying To Reason With Hurricane Season – Jimmy Buffett
  9. Let’s Go to the Beach 2020 – Delta High
  10. Island Town – Troy Powers
  11. My Little Tiki Bar – Tiki Thom Starkey
  12. Leisureville – Barefoot Man
  13. Long Way to Mexico – Roger Creager
Video Preview

Check Also

https://flic.kr/p/4F5jMK

GCC: June 23rd, 2021

We are bringing you a play list of songs that help us escape the weekly …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved