GCC: July 28th, 2021

Back in the saddle and ready to Paddle

We’ve all done it. No not that, get your mind out of the gutter. We’ve taken the vacation. Come back with tons of dirty laundry. Lots of great memories and some newfound debt. To pay off the vacation and get back to the “rat race” we jump-started a playlist this week of songs sure to inspire rejuvenation of the mind or maybe just bring life back to a level of paddling at normal speed.

Track Listing

Corupus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen Last Flying Boat – Jimi Pappas & John Patti Flip Flops – Joe Downing Florida Junkie – Bill Crowley Dime a Dozen – Aubrey Wollett Kick it On Down – Jackson L Turner Livin’ the Salt Life – Ray Boone Trying To Reason With Hurricane Season – Jimmy Buffett Let’s Go to the Beach 2020 – Delta High Island Town – Troy Powers My Little Tiki Bar – Tiki Thom Starkey Leisureville – Barefoot Man Long Way to Mexico – Roger Creager

Video Preview