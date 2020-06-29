GCC: July 1st, 2020

The start to a new 1/2 year, we made it through the first of 2020

Congratulations! We made it through ½ a year. Anyone feel like 2020 should be two years? We do too! So we are going to do just that , celebrate the end of one ½ year and start fresh with a new outlook and perspective. We eliminate “Fruitcakes”, we go” Fishin’ for Mermaids” and celebrate the fact “it’s Summertime” . Where else can you do all this in an hour. Plus at the end of the night well help you find your happy place. Come celebrate 2020 and ½! 7pm CDT Wednesday night.

Track Listing

Fruitcakes – Jimmy Buffett Fishin’ for Mermaids – Pirates, Guitars and Beachfront Bars Little Island Girl – Jason Caraway Key West Blue – Erica Sunshine Lee Heaven Can’t Be Paradise If There’s No Place to Fish – Barefoot Man Coconut Tree – Kenny Chesney Island Music – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul Sand Castles – Bob Karwin Backyard Tiki Bar – Jeff Ehling Limin’ Jason Caraway Two Chairs on the Beach – Brian Neale From a Distant Shore – Gerry Hyde It’s Summertime – Cabana Dogs

