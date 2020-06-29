 GCC: July 1st, 2020 - KBEC 1390
The start to a new 1/2 year, we made it through the first of 2020

Congratulations! We made it through ½ a year. Anyone feel like 2020 should be two years? We do too! So we are going to do just that , celebrate the end of one ½ year and start fresh with a new outlook and perspective. We eliminate “Fruitcakes”, we go” Fishin’ for Mermaids” and celebrate the fact “it’s Summertime” . Where else can you do all this in an hour. Plus at the end of the night well help you find your happy place. Come celebrate 2020 and ½!  7pm CDT  Wednesday night.

Track Listing

  1. Fruitcakes – Jimmy Buffett
  2. Fishin’ for Mermaids – Pirates, Guitars and Beachfront Bars
  3. Little Island Girl – Jason Caraway
  4. Key West Blue – Erica Sunshine Lee
  5. Heaven Can’t Be Paradise If There’s No Place to Fish – Barefoot Man
  6. Coconut Tree – Kenny Chesney
  7. Island Music – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul
  8. Sand Castles – Bob Karwin
  9. Backyard Tiki Bar – Jeff Ehling
  10. Limin’ Jason Caraway
  11. Two Chairs on the Beach – Brian Neale
  12. From a Distant Shore – Gerry Hyde
  13. It’s Summertime – Cabana Dogs

Video Preview

