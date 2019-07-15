GCC: July 17th, 2019

If you can’t embrace the heat of July in Texas then you are going to have a tough time until October because we all know that the thermometer isn’t going below 70 anytime soon. So let’s do what we do best here during the Gulf Coast Cowboy show and just pretend it’s January instead. We need to think positive to figure out how to deal with the heat. The songs we picked for this week’s show will help the journey.

Track Listing

Air Sunshine – Jambo Joe Bones Guitar Island – Don Middlebrook The Tropical Shirt Song – James Jeff Walker N’awlins Night- Davin James Come Away To Belize With Me – Jerry Jeff Walker Hit The Beach – Brent Burns Heaven’s Out On the Water – Bob Karwin Callin’ In Gone – The Boat Drunks Summer Love – John Reno Knee Deep – Zac Brown Band Last Song of the Summer – Dennis Davis Little Summertime -Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul

Video Previews