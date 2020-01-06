GCC: January 8th, 2020

A New Year, Same Results

So, why do we all set “New Year’s Resolutions” when we know they won’t last the first week of the year. Well, because we all want to improve our outlook, health, lose weight or just have a better disposition. Let’s skip all that brain washing and just go to the root of the matter. We all want to celebrate! It’s the reason the Gulf Coast Cowboy show exists and we are here to kick it back into high gear for 2020. Take an hour out of your crazy day get caught up on some of your favorite Trop Rock songs, let us introduce to some new tunes and most of all check out of the daily routine from 7-8PM CDT on January 8th, tell a friend and call in your requests as well.

Track Listing

Piece of Paradise (live) – The Peter Mayer Group Walking on Sunshine – The CalypsoNuts Salt Water Happy – Robin Tricker Guitar Island – Don Middlebrook Key West Blue – Erica Sunshine Lee Chevy Van – Jimi Pappas I’ve Got a Margarita With My Name On It – Jonas Lorence You & Me & the Deep Blue Sea – Mack Meadows A Pirate Looks at Forty – Kristine Jackson Live Like Jimmy Buffett – Donny Brewer Ain’t Too Hard To Please – Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band Saltwater Cowboy – Thom Shepherd Show Me the Way to Go Home – Jimmy & the Parrots

Video Previews