 GCC: January 6th, 2021 - KBEC 1390
GCC: January 6th, 2021

Longing for the Warmth and the Beach

When the thermometer tells you it’s too cold to put your feet in the flip flops we’d suggest you call up the airline and hop on the next flight to the sunshine. If you can’t afford that well then we have a  solution for that too. Tune in Wednesday night and let us take you to the beach for an hour.  Just a subtle reminder you can stream it too www.kbec.com, click on the big mic labeled Listen Live. After that kick back sit in the tiki chair and enjoy. Feel free to drop requests to jphillips@kbec.com.

  1. A Night On the Beach – Scott Kirby
  2. Waves – Aaron Scherz
  3. Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes – Jimmy Buffett
  4. Island Bound Party Flight – Mack Meadows
  5. My Wave – Allen Wronko
  6. Makin’ Waves – Hanna’s Reef
  7. Happiness Comes in Waves – Beth Travers
  8. Sandy Beaches (live) – Delbert McClinton
  9. Beach Chillin – Dave Burks & Jus4Fun Band
  10. Our Beach Town – Don Middlebrook
  11. Beach Bum – Donny Brewer
  12. Watersongs – MJ Wicker
  13. One Beach At a Time – Parrot Island Band
  14. Nothing to Beach About – Sam Masiello

