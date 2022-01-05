GCC: January 5th, 2022

Let’s get started at Breakin’ Resolutions
First Gulf Coast Cowboy show of the Year has to be focused on breakin’ those New Years resolutions. Give up the remote, forget about working out an hour day, remind yourself why you listen this to this show in the first place and let’s get back to having fun. Either on the beach, in the water or under the palm tree we can find ways to have some fun. Here’s the playlist to get us started
Track Listing
- Something to do with a Beer – Tim Campbell
- Una Mas Cerveza – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24
- Single for the Summer – Erica Sunshine Lee
- Chasing the Sun – Tim Charron
- Shark on the Sandbar – Peyton Monarch Band
- Day Drinking – Barefoot Reggie Starrett
- Who’s the Blonde Stranger? – Jimmy Buffett
- Blue Guitar (Live) – The Peter Mayer Group
- The Keys Disease – Captn lac
- Beachology – Blue Jay Patten
- Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery
- Liquid Fun – Will Gunnell
- Live a Little Get Wet a lot – Living Soul And The Pearl Divers
Video Preview