GCC: January 30th, 2019

Another Wednesday Gulf Coast Cowboy trip has been planned. Of course, it is to our favorite place- the Islands. The Island in your mind, the Island in the picture on your computer, the Island that simply takes you to your Happy Place. We will highlight 12 Artists who have captured the Island lifestyle and can transpose your mind to the Palm Trees, sand and Island lifestyle. Come join the trip at 7pm Wednesday night. And if you would like to make a request drop me a line at jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Island Hopping – AI Mosier Coaster Island Song – Zac Brown Band Island – Thom Shepherd Back Fron the Islands – Rob Mehl Beach House on a Small Island – Mango Island Sound Back To The Island – Leon Russell Beer Can Island – Matt Billor Island – Jimmy Buffett Down to the Islands – The Carribean Cowboys Island – Trent Willmon Island Carnival – Trop Rock Junkies Island Standard Time – Loren Davidson

Video Previews