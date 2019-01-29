 GCC: January 30th, 2019 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: January 30th, 2019

GCC: January 30th, 2019

Photo Courtesy of Samir Luther/Flickr

Another Wednesday Gulf Coast Cowboy trip has been planned. Of course, it is to our favorite place- the Islands. The Island in your mind, the Island in the picture on your computer, the Island that simply takes you to your Happy Place. We will highlight 12 Artists who have captured the Island lifestyle and can transpose your mind to the Palm Trees, sand and Island lifestyle.  Come join the trip at 7pm Wednesday night. And if you would like to make a request drop me a line at jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

  1. Island Hopping – AI Mosier Coaster
  2. Island Song – Zac Brown Band
  3. Island – Thom Shepherd
  4. Back Fron the Islands – Rob Mehl
  5. Beach House on a Small Island – Mango Island Sound
  6. Back To The Island – Leon Russell
  7. Beer Can Island – Matt Billor
  8. Island – Jimmy Buffett
  9. Down to the Islands – The Carribean Cowboys
  10. Island – Trent Willmon
  11. Island Carnival – Trop Rock Junkies
  12. Island Standard Time – Loren Davidson

Video Previews

 

Check Also

GCC: January 2nd, 2019

Some things change and others pretty much are destined to repeat themselves over and over. …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved