GCC: January 29th, 2020

The Stuff We Like

We were asked this week to compile some of our favorite tunes that only our staff would ever know. The task took us about :35 seconds and we have this week’s show!

Track Listing

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Jimmy Buffett Fruitcakes – Jimmy Buffett One Particular Harbour – Jimmy Buffett Tin Cup Chalice – Jimmy Buffett Cowboy Boots and Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker Livin’ On Key West Time – Howard Livingston and Mile Marker 24 Magic Chair – John Reno and the Half-Fast Creekers Girl With A Fishing Rod – Kelly Parkes Parrothead Girl – John Friday Son of a son of a Sailor (Live) – Jimmy Buffett Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Zac Brown Band This Bar Needs a Town – Mark Powell

Video Previews