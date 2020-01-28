 GCC: January 29th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: January 29th, 2020

GCC: January 29th, 2020

Photo courtesy of A. Munar/flickr

The Stuff We Like

We were  asked this week to compile some of our favorite tunes that only our staff would ever know. The task took us about :35 seconds and we have this week’s show!

Track Listing

  1. Cheeseburger in Paradise – Jimmy Buffett
  2. Fruitcakes – Jimmy Buffett
  3. One Particular Harbour – Jimmy Buffett
  4. Tin Cup Chalice – Jimmy Buffett
  5. Cowboy Boots and Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker
  6. Livin’ On Key West Time – Howard Livingston and Mile Marker 24
  7. Magic Chair – John Reno and the Half-Fast Creekers
  8. Girl With A Fishing Rod – Kelly Parkes
  9. Parrothead Girl – John Friday
  10. Son of a son of a Sailor (Live) – Jimmy Buffett
  11. Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Zac Brown Band
  12. This Bar Needs a Town – Mark Powell

Video Previews

Check Also

GCC: December 18, 2019

Where to go for the Holidays Some people can’t get enough of the Holidays, you …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved