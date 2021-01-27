GCC: January 27th, 2021

Back to the Escape

Back to the Escape after being derailed the last couple of weeks due to Basketball games and craziness, the Gulf Coast cowboy is back in the chair of leisure pushing the boundaries of total laid backism. Yeah, we’ve been known to make up words to describe our state of mind. Or lack thereof. Join the Wednesday night party dedicated to celebrating “hump day” and getting through another week without scathing our limited brain cells. The ship sails at 7 PM CDT, come join us!

Track Listing

On the Coast of Somewhere Beautiful – Kenny Chesney Beach Please – Kevin Fowler Magic Chair – John Reno & The Half-Fast Creekers My Kinda Day On Padre – Larry Joe Taylor Welcome to Paradise – Tommy Alverson Mallory Square – Young Rebel Groombas Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown Band Little Summertime – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul Guitar Island – Don Middlebrook Get Away – The Detentions Livin’ The Life ( Jimmy Buffett Only Wrote About) – Brent Burns Southern Cross – Eric Stone

