GCC: January 26th, 2022

All Buffett – Kinda

Well we anted to Parody Jimmy with a complete list of songs but found too many in the Jukebox that needed to be played. So we added some obscure cuts, some favorites and twisted in some just great “Trop” Rock spins. Hope you enjoy the tribute to Mr. Buffett and all the shenanigan’s that come with his type of music.

Track Listing

Dining At Jimmy’s Buffet -A1A Songs You Know By Heart – PHINS Hard to Be Buffett, (Sometimes) (feat. Steven) – Brent Burns living the life Jimmy Buffett only wrote about – Brent Burns One Particular Harbour – Jimmy Buffett Stole Jimmy Buffett’s TV Guide – Don Middlebrook and Living Soul Live Like Jimmy Buffett – Donny Brewer I Heard I Was in Town – Jimmy Buffett It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere (with Jimmy Buffett) – Alan Jackson A Parrothead Looks At 40 – Flip Flop Dave We Are the People Our Parents Warned Us About – Jimmy Buffett He Went To Paris – Jimmy Buffett

Video Preview