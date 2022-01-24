 GCC: January 26th, 2022 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: January 26th, 2022

GCC: January 26th, 2022

All Buffett – Kinda

https://flic.kr/p/nsAB33

Well we anted to Parody Jimmy with a complete list  of songs but found too many in the Jukebox that needed to be played. So we added some obscure cuts, some favorites and twisted in some just great “Trop” Rock spins. Hope you enjoy the tribute to Mr. Buffett and all the shenanigan’s that come with his type of music.

 

Track Listing

  1. Dining At Jimmy’s Buffet  -A1A
  2. Songs You Know By Heart – PHINS
  3. Hard to Be Buffett, (Sometimes) (feat. Steven) – Brent Burns
  4. living the life Jimmy Buffett only wrote about – Brent Burns
  5. One Particular Harbour – Jimmy Buffett
  6. Stole Jimmy Buffett’s TV Guide – Don Middlebrook and Living Soul
  7. Live Like Jimmy Buffett – Donny Brewer
  8. I Heard I Was in Town –  Jimmy Buffett
  9. It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere (with Jimmy Buffett)  – Alan Jackson
  10. A Parrothead Looks At 40 – Flip Flop Dave
  11. We Are the People Our Parents Warned Us About – Jimmy Buffett
  12. He Went To Paris – Jimmy Buffett

Video Preview

 

Check Also

GCC: December 28th, 2021

Songs to get us to 2022 So the do nothing week between Christmas and New …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved