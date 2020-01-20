GCC: January 22nd, 2020

When Libations Get in the Way of the Brain

We promote drinking responsibly. Unfortunately, many of our listeners don’t take our advice. So for those of you who let your hands and lips move faster than your mouth toward that cold adult libation, we have set list of songs that may help you remember what happens when the indulgence exceeds the brain and memory level. Enjoy! Here’s to the toast to a New Year and New Adventures! As always, please do it with responsibility in mind.

Track Listing

Sheila Tequila (from Cinco de Mayo) – John Reno Cold Beer – Mike Nash and the Southern Drawl Band Rum Chum Friends – Don Middlebrook and Living Soul Sangria Wine – Jeffery Jeff Walker Rum Punch – Thom Shepherd I Drink Too Much – The Tapwater Conchs Bar Time and Island Time – Sunny Jim White Beer Can Island – Matt Billor Margaritas and Moonshine – Mike Broward Blame it On the Margaritas – Howard Livingston and Mile Marker 24 Blame it all on the Tequila – Jack Mosley A Little More Rum – Donny Brewer

